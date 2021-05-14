May 2021 Report on Global Waterborne PVDF Resin Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Waterborne PVDF Resin is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Solvay S.A.

The Valspar Corporation

BASF SE

PPG Industries Inc.

Sherwin Williams Company

Kansai Paint Company Limited

AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Akzonobel N.V.

Hammond Group Inc.

Kureha Corporation

Arkema Inc.

Major Types Covered

Pellets

Fine Powder

Sheets

Rods

Others

Major Applications Covered

Construction

Automotive

Chemical Processing

Coil Coatings

Marine

Packaging

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Waterborne PVDF Resin Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Waterborne PVDF Resin Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Waterborne PVDF Resin Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Waterborne PVDF Resin Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Pellets

5.2 Fine Powder

5.3 Sheets

5.4 Rods

5.5 Others

6 Global Waterborne PVDF Resin Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Construction

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Chemical Processing

6.4 Coil Coatings

6.5 Marine

6.6 Packaging

6.7 Others

7 Global Waterborne PVDF Resin Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Solvay S.A.

8.1.1 Solvay S.A. Profile

8.1.2 Solvay S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Solvay S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Solvay S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 The Valspar Corporation

Continued…

