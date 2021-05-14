May 2021 Report on Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Nitrogen Fertilizer is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5027821-2014-2026-global-nitrogen-fertilizer-industry-market-research
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
SAFCO
Bunn
K+S
Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company
AChema
Agrium
Dupont
OCP
Shanghai Wintong Chemicals
CF Industries
Honeywell
Mosaic
OCI
Isreal Chemicals
PotashCorp
Yara
Belaruskali
Uralkali
Koch
CVR Energy
Major Types Covered
Nitrate Form
Ammonia Form
Ammonium Form
Urea Form
Major Applications Covered
Canola
Corn
Potatoes
Forage Grasses
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Nitrogen Fertilizer Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Nitrogen Fertilizer Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Nitrate Form
5.2 Ammonia Form
5.3 Ammonium Form
5.4 Urea Form
6 Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Canola
6.2 Corn
6.3 Potatoes
6.4 Forage Grasses
6.5 Others
7 Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 SAFCO
8.1.1 SAFCO Profile
8.1.2 SAFCO Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 SAFCO Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 SAFCO Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Bunn
8.2.1 Bunn Profile
8.2.2 Bunn Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Bunn Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Bunn Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 K+S
8.3.1 K+S Profile
8.3.2 K+S Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 K+S Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 K+S Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company
8.4.1 Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company Profile
8.4.2 Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 AChema
8.5.1 AChema Profile
8.5.2 AChema Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
….continued
