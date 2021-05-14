May 2021 Report on Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Epoxy Phenol Novolac is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
BlueStar
A&C Catalysts
NanYa Plastics
DOW
CORCHEM
GP Chemicals
SINOPEC
Aditya Birla Group
Kukdo Chemical Industry
SanMu Group
Huntsman
Momentive
Hexion Inc.
Emerald Performance Materials
DIC
Major Types Covered
Phenol
O-Cresol
Bisphenol
Major Applications Covered
Adhesives
Protective Coatings
Composite Materials
Other Applications
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Phenol
5.2 O-Cresol
5.3 Bisphenol
6 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Adhesives
6.2 Protective Coatings
6.3 Composite Materials
6.4 Other Applications
7 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 BlueStar
8.1.1 BlueStar Profile
8.1.2 BlueStar Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 BlueStar Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 BlueStar Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 A&C Catalysts
8.2.1 A&C Catalysts Profile
8.2.2 A&C Catalysts Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 A&C Catalysts Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 A&C Catalysts Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 NanYa Plastics
8.3.1 NanYa Plastics Profile
Continued…
