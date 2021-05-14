May 2021 Report on Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for One Component Polyurethane Foam is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Gunuo Silicone Co.

Tremco Illbruck Group

Den Braven Sealants (Bostik)

Hanno-Werk

McCoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams

DAP Products

Akkim Construction Chemicals

Soudal Group

DOW Chemical Company

Henkel AG & Co.

Selena Group

Profflex Mounting Foams

TKK D.O.O.

Aerosol-Service A.S.

Major Types Covered

MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate)

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols

Others

Major Applications Covered

Door & Window Frame Jambs

Ceiling & Floor Joints

Partition Walls

Water Pipes

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the One Component Polyurethane Foam Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the One Component Polyurethane Foam Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate)

5.2 Polyether Polyols

5.3 Polyester Polyols

5.4 Others

6 Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Door & Window Frame Jambs

6.2 Ceiling & Floor Joints

6.3 Partition Walls

6.4 Water Pipes

6.5 Others

7 Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Gunuo Silicone Co.

8.1.1 Gunuo Silicone Co. Profile

8.1.2 Gunuo Silicone Co. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Gunuo Silicone Co. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Gunuo Silicone Co. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Tremco Illbruck Group

8.2.1 Tremco Illbruck Group Profile

8.2.2 Tremco Illbruck Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Continued…

