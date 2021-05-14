May 2021 Report on Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for One Component Polyurethane Foam is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4957543-2014-2026-global-one-component-polyurethane-foam-industry
Major Companies Covered
Gunuo Silicone Co.
Tremco Illbruck Group
Den Braven Sealants (Bostik)
Hanno-Werk
McCoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams
DAP Products
Akkim Construction Chemicals
Soudal Group
DOW Chemical Company
Henkel AG & Co.
Selena Group
Profflex Mounting Foams
TKK D.O.O.
Aerosol-Service A.S.
Major Types Covered
MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate)
Polyether Polyols
Polyester Polyols
Others
Major Applications Covered
Door & Window Frame Jambs
Ceiling & Floor Joints
Partition Walls
Water Pipes
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the One Component Polyurethane Foam Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the One Component Polyurethane Foam Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate)
5.2 Polyether Polyols
5.3 Polyester Polyols
5.4 Others
6 Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Door & Window Frame Jambs
6.2 Ceiling & Floor Joints
6.3 Partition Walls
6.4 Water Pipes
6.5 Others
7 Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Gunuo Silicone Co.
8.1.1 Gunuo Silicone Co. Profile
8.1.2 Gunuo Silicone Co. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Gunuo Silicone Co. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Gunuo Silicone Co. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Tremco Illbruck Group
8.2.1 Tremco Illbruck Group Profile
8.2.2 Tremco Illbruck Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
Continued…
