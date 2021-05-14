May 2021 Report on Global Plastic Color Concentrate Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Plastic Color Concentrate is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Clariant International

Ferro Coporation

Plastika kritis s.a

Cabot Corp.

A.Schulman

Polyplast Muller Group

Dow Plastics International

Hubron International

PolyOne Corp.

Ampacet Corp.

Tosaf Group

Changzhou Hongmei Plastic Masterbatch Co., Ltd.

Kunststof-KEMI Skandinavia

GABRIEL-CHEMIE GROUP

Major Types Covered

Masterbatch

Liquid Concentrates

Major Applications Covered

Automotive

Building and Construction

Sports and Leisure (including Toys)

Packaging

Films

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Non-woven Fibers

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Plastic Color Concentrate Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Plastic Color Concentrate Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Plastic Color Concentrate Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Plastic Color Concentrate Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Masterbatch

5.2 Liquid Concentrates

6 Global Plastic Color Concentrate Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Automotive

6.2 Building and Construction

6.3 Sports and Leisure (including Toys)

6.4 Packaging

6.5 Films

6.6 Pharmaceutical

6.7 Agriculture

6.8 Non-woven Fibers

7 Global Plastic Color Concentrate Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Clariant International

Continued…

