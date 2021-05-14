May 2021 Report on Global Plastic Color Concentrate Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Plastic Color Concentrate is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Clariant International
Ferro Coporation
Plastika kritis s.a
Cabot Corp.
A.Schulman
Polyplast Muller Group
Dow Plastics International
Hubron International
PolyOne Corp.
Ampacet Corp.
Tosaf Group
Changzhou Hongmei Plastic Masterbatch Co., Ltd.
Kunststof-KEMI Skandinavia
GABRIEL-CHEMIE GROUP
Major Types Covered
Masterbatch
Liquid Concentrates
Major Applications Covered
Automotive
Building and Construction
Sports and Leisure (including Toys)
Packaging
Films
Pharmaceutical
Agriculture
Non-woven Fibers
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Plastic Color Concentrate Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Plastic Color Concentrate Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Plastic Color Concentrate Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Plastic Color Concentrate Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Masterbatch
5.2 Liquid Concentrates
6 Global Plastic Color Concentrate Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Automotive
6.2 Building and Construction
6.3 Sports and Leisure (including Toys)
6.4 Packaging
6.5 Films
6.6 Pharmaceutical
6.7 Agriculture
6.8 Non-woven Fibers
7 Global Plastic Color Concentrate Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Clariant International
Continued…
