May 2021 Report on Global Green Chelating Agents Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Green Chelating Agents is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Dow Chemical

Innospec

AkzoNobel

Kemira

BASF

Nippon Shokubai

Jungbunzlauer Suisse

Anil Bioplus

Major Types Covered

Sodium Gluconate

Glucoheptonate

Other

Major Applications Covered

Household and Industrial Cleaning

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Green Chelating Agents Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Green Chelating Agents Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Green Chelating Agents Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Green Chelating Agents Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Sodium Gluconate

5.2 Glucoheptonate

5.3 Other

6 Global Green Chelating Agents Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Household and Industrial Cleaning

6.2 Water Treatment

6.3 Agriculture

6.4 Other

7 Global Green Chelating Agents Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Dow Chemical

8.1.1 Dow Chemical Profile

8.1.2 Dow Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Dow Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Dow Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Innospec

8.2.1 Innospec Profile

8.2.2 Innospec Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Innospec Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Innospec Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 AkzoNobel

8.3.1 AkzoNobel Profile

8.3.2 AkzoNobel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 AkzoNobel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 AkzoNobel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Kemira

8.4.1 Kemira Profile

8.4.2 Kemira Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Kemira Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Kemira Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

Continued…

