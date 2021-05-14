May 2021 Report on Global Hydrogenation Petroleum Resin Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Hydrogenation Petroleum Resin is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Kolon
Zhejiang Henghe
Hebei Qiming
Eastman
China Petroleum Lanzhou Chemical
EonMobil
IDEMITSU
Formosan Union
Puyang Shenghong Chemical
Arakawa
Heyun Group
Major Types Covered
Hydrogenated DCPD petroleum Resin
Major Applications Covered
Adhesive
Coating
Packaging Materials
Other
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Hydrogenation Petroleum Resin Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Hydrogenation Petroleum Resin Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Hydrogenation Petroleum Resin Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Hydrogenation Petroleum Resin Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Hydrogenated C9 petroleum Resin
5.2 Hydrogenated C5 petroleum Resin
5.3 Hydrogenated DCPD petroleum Resin
6 Global Hydrogenation Petroleum Resin Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Adhesive
6.2 Coating
6.3 Packaging Materials
6.4 Other
7 Global Hydrogenation Petroleum Resin Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Kolon
Continued…
