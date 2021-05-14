May 2021 Report on Global Hexamethylenediamine Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

6.1 Household and Industrial Cleaning
6.2 Water Treatment
6.3 Agriculture
6.4 Other
7 Global Green Chelating Agents Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Dow Chemical
8.1.1 Dow Chemical Profile
8.1.2 Dow Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Dow Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Dow Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Innospec
8.2.1 Innospec Profile
8.2.2 Innospec Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Innospec Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Innospec Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 AkzoNobel
8.3.1 AkzoNobel Profile
8.3.2 AkzoNobel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 AkzoNobel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 AkzoNobel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Kemira
8.4.1 Kemira Profile
8.4.2 Kemira Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Kemira Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Kemira Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
Major Companies Covered
Eastman Chemical Company
Liaoyang Petrochemical Company
Genomatica
Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd.,
Evonik
Ashland
Solvay Group
Ascend Performance Materials
Merck KGaA
Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd.
Asahi Kasei
Dupont
Invista
BASF SE
Alfa Aesar
Radici Partecipazioni
Rennovia
Toray Industries, Inc.
Aladdin Industrial Corporation,
Major Types Covered
Adiponitrile Method
Hexanediol Method
Caprolactam Method
Major Applications Covered
Nylon synthesis
Curing agents
Water treatment chemicals
Chemical synthesis
Medical
Adhesives
Others.
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Hexamethylenediamine Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Hexamethylenediamine Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Hexamethylenediamine Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Hexamethylenediamine Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Adiponitrile Method
5.2 Hexanediol Method
5.3 Caprolactam Method
6 Global Hexamethylenediamine Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Nylon synthesis
6.2 Curing agents
6.3 Water treatment chemicals
6.4 Chemical synthesis
6.5 Medical
6.6 Adhesives
6.7 Others.
7 Global Hexamethylenediamine Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
Continued…
