May 2021 Report on Global High Phthalate Plasticizers Industry MarketShare Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

ExxonMobil

BASF

LG Chem

UPC Group

Evonik Industries

Eastman

Aekyung Petrochemical

Nan Ya Plastics Corportation

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global High Phthalate Plasticizers Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the High Phthalate Plasticizers Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the High Phthalate Plasticizers Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global High Phthalate Plasticizers Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global High Phthalate Plasticizers Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Application 1

6.2 Application 2

6.3 Application 3

7 Global High Phthalate Plasticizers Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 ExxonMobil

8.1.1 ExxonMobil Profile

8.1.2 ExxonMobil Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 ExxonMobil Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 ExxonMobil Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 BASF

8.2.1 BASF Profile

8.2.2 BASF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 BASF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 BASF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 LG Chem

8.3.1 LG Chem Profile

8.3.2 LG Chem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 LG Chem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 LG Chem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 UPC Group

8.4.1 UPC Group Profile

8.4.2 UPC Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 UPC Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 UPC Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Evonik Industries

8.5.1 Evonik Industries Profile

8.5.2 Evonik Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Evonik Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Evonik Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Eastman

8.6.1 Eastman Profile

8.6.2 Eastman Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Eastman Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Eastman Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Aekyung Petrochemical

8.7.1 Aekyung Petrochemical Profile

8.7.2 Aekyung Petrochemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Aekyung Petrochemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Aekyung Petrochemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Nan Ya Plastics Corportation

8.8.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corportation Profile

8.8.2 Nan Ya Plastics Corportation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Nan Ya Plastics Corportation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Nan Ya Plastics Corportation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global High Phthalate Plasticizers Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America High Phthalate Plasticizers Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America High Phthalate Plasticizers Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America High Phthalate Plasticizers Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America High Phthalate Plasticizers Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America High Phthalate Plasticizers by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America High Phthalate Plasticizers Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America High Phthalate Plasticizers Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe High Phthalate Plasticizers Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe High Phthalate Plasticizers Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe High Phthalate Plasticizers Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe High Phthalate Plasticizers Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe High Phthalate Plasticizers by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe High Phthalate Plasticizers Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe High Phthalate Plasticizers Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific High Phthalate Plasticizers Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific High Phthalate Plasticizers Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific High Phthalate Plasticizers Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific High Phthalate Plasticizers Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific High Phthalate Plasticizers by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific High Phthalate Plasticizers Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific High Phthalate Plasticizers Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America High Phthalate Plasticizers Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America High Phthalate Plasticizers Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America High Phthalate Plasticizers Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America High Phthalate Plasticizers Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America High Phthalate Plasticizers by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

13.8.1 Latin America High Phthalate Plasticizers Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

13.8.2 Latin America High Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

13.9 Latin America High Phthalate Plasticizers Market PEST Analysis

..continued

