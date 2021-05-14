May 2021 Report on Global Scandium Metal Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Scandium Metal is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources Ltd.

Stanford Materials Corp.

Rusal

Intermix-met

Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

Scandium International Mining Corp.

CODOS

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Ganzhou Kemingrui

Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

Great Western Minerals Group

DNI Metals Inc.

Major Types Covered

Scandium metal ingot

Scandium oxide 99.9995%

Scandium oxide 99.999%

Scandium oxide 99.99%

Major Applications Covered

SOFCs

Lasers

High-intensity metal halide lamps

Aluminum-scandium alloys

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Scandium Metal Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Scandium Metal Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Scandium Metal Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Scandium Metal Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Scandium metal ingot

5.2 Scandium oxide 99.9995%

5.3 Scandium oxide 99.999%

5.4 Scandium oxide 99.99%

6 Global Scandium Metal Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 SOFCs

6.2 Lasers

6.3 High-intensity metal halide lamps

6.4 Aluminum-scandium alloys

7 Global Scandium Metal Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Metallica Minerals

8.1.1 Metallica Minerals Profile

8.1.2 Metallica Minerals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Metallica Minerals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Metallica Minerals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Platina Resources Ltd.

8.2.1 Platina Resources Ltd. Profile

8.2.2 Platina Resources Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Platina Resources Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Platina Resources Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Stanford Materials Corp.

8.3.1 Stanford Materials Corp. Profile

8.3.2 Stanford Materials Corp. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Stanford Materials Corp. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Stanford Materials Corp. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Rusal

8.4.1 Rusal Profile

Continued…

