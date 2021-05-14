May 2021 Report on Global Uranium Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Uranium is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Sinosteel
Cameco
Jinduicheng Molybdenum
Sinohydro
U3O8 Corp
Orano
CNNC
BHP Billiton
Kazatomprom
AREVA
Major Types Covered
Granite-Type Uranium Deposits
Volcanic-Type Uranium Deposits
Sandstone-Type Uranium Deposits
Major Applications Covered
Military
Electricity
Medical
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Uranium Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Uranium Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Uranium Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Uranium Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Granite-Type Uranium Deposits
5.2 Volcanic-Type Uranium Deposits
5.3 Sandstone-Type Uranium Deposits
6 Global Uranium Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Military
6.2 Electricity
6.3 Medical
7 Global Uranium Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Sinosteel
8.1.1 Sinosteel Profile
8.1.2 Sinosteel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Sinosteel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Sinosteel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Cameco
8.2.1 Cameco Profile
8.2.2 Cameco Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Cameco Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Cameco Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Jinduicheng Molybdenum
Continued…
