May 2021 Report on Global Uranium Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Uranium is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Sinosteel

Cameco

Jinduicheng Molybdenum

Sinohydro

U3O8 Corp

Orano

CNNC

BHP Billiton

Kazatomprom

AREVA

Major Types Covered

Granite-Type Uranium Deposits

Volcanic-Type Uranium Deposits

Sandstone-Type Uranium Deposits

Major Applications Covered

Military

Electricity

Medical

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Uranium Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Uranium Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Uranium Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Uranium Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Granite-Type Uranium Deposits

5.2 Volcanic-Type Uranium Deposits

5.3 Sandstone-Type Uranium Deposits

6 Global Uranium Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Military

6.2 Electricity

6.3 Medical

7 Global Uranium Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Sinosteel

8.1.1 Sinosteel Profile

8.1.2 Sinosteel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Sinosteel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Sinosteel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Cameco

8.2.1 Cameco Profile

8.2.2 Cameco Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Cameco Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Cameco Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Jinduicheng Molybdenum

Continued…

