May 2021 Report on Global Yttrium Target Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Yttrium Target is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Beijing Scistar Technology
Goodfellow
E-light
Espimetals
FDC
Stanford Advanced Materials (SAM) Corporation
German tech
Major Types Covered
Plane target
Rotating target
Major Applications Covered
Display industry
Solar energy industry
Automobile industry
Other
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Yttrium Target Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Yttrium Target Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Yttrium Target Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Yttrium Target Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Plane target
5.2 Rotating target
6 Global Yttrium Target Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Display industry
6.2 Solar energy industry
6.3 Automobile industry
6.4 Other
7 Global Yttrium Target Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Beijing Scistar Technology
8.1.1 Beijing Scistar Technology Profile
8.1.2 Beijing Scistar Technology Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Beijing Scistar Technology Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Beijing Scistar Technology Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Goodfellow
8.2.1 Goodfellow Profile
8.2.2 Goodfellow Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Goodfellow Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Goodfellow Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 E-light
8.3.1 E-light Profile
8.3.2 E-light Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 E-light Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 E-light Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Espimetals
8.4.1 Espimetals Profile
Continued…
