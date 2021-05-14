May 2021 Report on Global Phenolic Resin Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Phenolic Resin is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

DIC Corporation

SQ Group

Aica Kogyo

Mitsui Chemicals

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd

Hexion Inc.

Tembec

SI Group

Ashland

Georgia Pacific Chemicals

Major Types Covered

Resol phenolic resin

Novolac

Other phenolic resin

Major Applications Covered

Wood adhesive

Molding compound

Laminate

Insulation

Coating

Paper Impregnation

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Phenolic Resin Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Phenolic Resin Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Phenolic Resin Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Phenolic Resin Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Resol phenolic resin

5.2 Novolac

5.3 Other phenolic resin

6 Global Phenolic Resin Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Wood adhesive

6.2 Molding compound

6.3 Laminate

6.4 Insulation

6.5 Coating

6.6 Paper Impregnation

6.7 Others

7 Global Phenolic Resin Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 DIC Corporation

8.1.1 DIC Corporation Profile

8.1.2 DIC Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 DIC Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 DIC Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 SQ Group

8.2.1 SQ Group Profile

8.2.2 SQ Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 SQ Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

Continued…

