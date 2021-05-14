May 2021 Report on Global Phenolic Resin Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Phenolic Resin is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
DIC Corporation
SQ Group
Aica Kogyo
Mitsui Chemicals
Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd
Hexion Inc.
Tembec
SI Group
Ashland
Georgia Pacific Chemicals
Major Types Covered
Resol phenolic resin
Novolac
Other phenolic resin
Major Applications Covered
Wood adhesive
Molding compound
Laminate
Insulation
Coating
Paper Impregnation
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Phenolic Resin Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Phenolic Resin Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Phenolic Resin Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Phenolic Resin Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Resol phenolic resin
5.2 Novolac
5.3 Other phenolic resin
6 Global Phenolic Resin Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Wood adhesive
6.2 Molding compound
6.3 Laminate
6.4 Insulation
6.5 Coating
6.6 Paper Impregnation
6.7 Others
7 Global Phenolic Resin Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 DIC Corporation
8.1.1 DIC Corporation Profile
8.1.2 DIC Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 DIC Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 DIC Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 SQ Group
8.2.1 SQ Group Profile
8.2.2 SQ Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 SQ Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
Continued…
