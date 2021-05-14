May 2021 Report on Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

SGL Group – The Carbon Company (Germany)

PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

China Fiberglass Co., Ltd. (China)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Saint-Gobain SA (France)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (US)

Washington Penn Plastic Co., Inc. (US)

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (NZ) Ltd. (New Zealand)

McClarin Plastics LLC (US)

Continental Structural Plastics (US)

Owens Corning, Inc. (US)

PolyOne Corporation (US)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Haysite Reinforced Plastics (US)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

Hanwha Advanced Materials Corporation (South Korea)

Major Types Covered

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Major Applications Covered

Transportation

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Products

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Injection Molding

5.2 Extrusion Molding

6 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Transportation

6.2 Construction

6.3 Electrical & Electronics

6.4 Consumer Products

7 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

8.1.1 Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Profile

8.1.2 Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 BASF SE (Germany)

8.2.1 BASF SE (Germany) Profile

8.2.2 BASF SE (Germany) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Continued…

