May 2021 Report on Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Polylactic Acid (PLA) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
TCI
Eastman Chemicals
NatureWorks
Total-Corbion
Sanstar
Teijin
SULZER
Henen Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
Mitsubishi Chemical
Total Corbion PLA
BASF
CSM N.V.
Bayer
Wei Mon Industry
Dow-DuPont
Major Types Covered
Poly(L-lactic)acid
Poly(D-lactic)acid
Poly(DL-lactic)acid
Major Applications Covered
Packaging
Catering
Technical Material
Consumer Goods
Agriculture
Construction Materials
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Poly(L-lactic)acid
5.2 Poly(D-lactic)acid
5.3 Poly(DL-lactic)acid
6 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Packaging
6.2 Catering
6.3 Technical Material
6.4 Consumer Goods
6.5 Agriculture
6.6 Construction Materials
6.7 Others
7 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 TCI
8.1.1 TCI Profile
8.1.2 TCI Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 TCI Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 TCI Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
Continued…
