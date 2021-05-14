May 2021 Report on Global Pvc Resin Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Pvc Resin is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Axiall Corporation

LG Chem

KEM one

Hanwha Chemical

Tianjin Dagu

Occidental

Solvay S.A.

Elion Chem

Mexichem S.A.B.

Xinfa

Formosa Plastics

Shintech

The Sanmar Group

Finolex Industries

Taiyo Vinyl

Kaneka Corporation

Thai Plastic

Haohua Yuhang

Shanxi Beiyuan

Vestolit

Xinjiang Tianye

Ineos Chlorvinyls

Shin-Etsu

Shenma

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Vinnolit

QPEC

Braskem S.A.

Sekisui

China General

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Building And Construction

Piping

Consumer Goods

Electrical

Automotive

Medical

Packaging

Furniture

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Pvc Resin Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Pvc Resin Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Pvc Resin Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Pvc Resin Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Pvc Resin Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Building And Construction

6.2 Piping

6.3 Consumer Goods

6.4 Electrical

6.5 Automotive

6.6 Medical

6.7 Packaging

6.8 Furniture

6.9 Others

7 Global Pvc Resin Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Axiall Corporation

8.1.1 Axiall Corporation Profile

8.1.2 Axiall Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Axiall Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Axiall Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 LG Chem

8.2.1 LG Chem Profile

Continued…

