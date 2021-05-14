May 2021 Report on Global Modified Cold Asphalt Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Modified Cold Asphalt is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Sika AG

Colas S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Total S.A.

Nynas AB

EZ Street Cold Asphalt

UNIQUE Paving Materials Corp.

Major Types Covered

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene

Atactic Polypropylene

Crumb Rubber

Natural Rubber

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Epoxy Resin

Others

Major Applications Covered

Road Construction

Building Construction

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Modified Cold Asphalt Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Modified Cold Asphalt Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene

5.2 Atactic Polypropylene

5.3 Crumb Rubber

5.4 Natural Rubber

5.5 Polypropylene

5.6 Polyvinyl Chloride

5.7 Epoxy Resin

5.8 Others

6 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Road Construction

6.2 Building Construction

6.3 Others

7 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Sika AG

8.1.1 Sika AG Profile

8.1.2 Sika AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Sika AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Sika AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Colas S.A.

8.2.1 Colas S.A. Profile

8.2.2 Colas S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Colas S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Colas S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

8.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Profile

8.3.2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Total S.A.

8.4.1 Total S.A. Profile

8.4.2 Total S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Total S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Total S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Nynas AB

8.5.1 Nynas AB Profile

8.5.2 Nynas AB Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Nynas AB Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Nynas AB Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 EZ Street Cold Asphalt

8.6.1 EZ Street Cold Asphalt Profile

8.6.2 EZ Street Cold Asphalt Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 EZ Street Cold Asphalt Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 EZ Street Cold Asphalt Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

Continued…

