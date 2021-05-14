May 2021 Report on Global Modified Cold Asphalt Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Modified Cold Asphalt is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Sika AG
Colas S.A.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Total S.A.
Nynas AB
EZ Street Cold Asphalt
UNIQUE Paving Materials Corp.
Major Types Covered
Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene
Atactic Polypropylene
Crumb Rubber
Natural Rubber
Polypropylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Epoxy Resin
Others
Major Applications Covered
Road Construction
Building Construction
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Modified Cold Asphalt Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Modified Cold Asphalt Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene
5.2 Atactic Polypropylene
5.3 Crumb Rubber
5.4 Natural Rubber
5.5 Polypropylene
5.6 Polyvinyl Chloride
5.7 Epoxy Resin
5.8 Others
6 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Road Construction
6.2 Building Construction
6.3 Others
7 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Sika AG
8.1.1 Sika AG Profile
8.1.2 Sika AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Sika AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Sika AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Colas S.A.
8.2.1 Colas S.A. Profile
8.2.2 Colas S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Colas S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Colas S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
8.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Profile
8.3.2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Total S.A.
8.4.1 Total S.A. Profile
8.4.2 Total S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Total S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Total S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Nynas AB
8.5.1 Nynas AB Profile
8.5.2 Nynas AB Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Nynas AB Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Nynas AB Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 EZ Street Cold Asphalt
8.6.1 EZ Street Cold Asphalt Profile
8.6.2 EZ Street Cold Asphalt Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 EZ Street Cold Asphalt Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 EZ Street Cold Asphalt Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
Continued…
