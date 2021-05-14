May 2021 Report on Global Allylic Alcohols Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Allylic Alcohols is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Kuraray

Zhejiang NHU special materials co., LTD

BASF

Lianyungang Zhongcheng Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Jilin Zhongxin Chemical Group Co., Ltd

Major Types Covered

Purity 99%

Purity 98%

Other

Major Applications Covered

Pesticide

Chemical materials

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Allylic Alcohols Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Allylic Alcohols Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Allylic Alcohols Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Allylic Alcohols Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Purity 99%

5.2 Purity 98%

5.3 Other

6 Global Allylic Alcohols Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Pesticide

6.2 Chemical materials

7 Global Allylic Alcohols Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Kuraray

8.1.1 Kuraray Profile

8.1.2 Kuraray Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Kuraray Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Kuraray Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Zhejiang NHU special materials co., LTD

8.2.1 Zhejiang NHU special materials co., LTD Profile

8.2.2 Zhejiang NHU special materials co., LTD Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Zhejiang NHU special materials co., LTD Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Zhejiang NHU special materials co., LTD Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 BASF

8.3.1 BASF Profile

8.3.2 BASF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 BASF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 BASF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Lianyungang Zhongcheng Chemical Co.,Ltd.

8.4.1 Lianyungang Zhongcheng Chemical Co.,Ltd. Profile

8.4.2 Lianyungang Zhongcheng Chemical Co.,Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Lianyungang Zhongcheng Chemical Co.,Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Lianyungang Zhongcheng Chemical Co.,Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Jilin Zhongxin Chemical Group Co., Ltd

8.5.1 Jilin Zhongxin Chemical Group Co., Ltd Profile

8.5.2 Jilin Zhongxin Chemical Group Co., Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Jilin Zhongxin Chemical Group Co., Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

Continued…

