May 2021 Report on Global Concrete Mineral Additive Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Concrete Mineral Additive is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Rpm International
China National Bluestar Group Company
Grace Construction Products
BASF
Master Builder Solutions
USG Corporation
SIKA
Headwaters
Kao
Fosroc
Lanxess
Heidelberg Cement
AkzoNobel
Mapei
Major Types Covered
Fly Ash (Class F and C)
Slag
Metakaolin
Silica Fume
Glass
Major Applications Covered
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Concrete Mineral Additive Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Concrete Mineral Additive Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Concrete Mineral Additive Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Concrete Mineral Additive Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Fly Ash (Class F and C)
5.2 Slag
5.3 Metakaolin
5.4 Silica Fume
5.5 Glass
6 Global Concrete Mineral Additive Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Commercial Buildings
6.2 Residential Buildings
7 Global Concrete Mineral Additive Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Rpm International
8.1.1 Rpm International Profile
8.1.2 Rpm International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Rpm International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Rpm International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 China National Bluestar Group Company
8.2.1 China National Bluestar Group Company Profile
8.2.2 China National Bluestar Group Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
Continued…
