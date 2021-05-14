2014-2026 Global 2-Furoic Acid Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Corbion NV

BASF

Avantium

Lotus Enterprise

Ashland

Penn A Kem LLC Company

Nova Molecular Technologies

Hongye Chemical

J & K Scientific

Alfa Aesar

Mitsubishi Chemical

DynaChem

Meryer Chemical Technology

Major Types Covered

2-Furoic Acid 98%

2-Furoic Acid 97%

Others

Major Applications Covered

Food

Optic Technologies

Nylon Preparation

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global 2-Furoic Acid Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the 2-Furoic Acid Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the 2-Furoic Acid Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global 2-Furoic Acid Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 2-Furoic Acid 98%

5.2 2-Furoic Acid 97%

5.3 Others

6 Global 2-Furoic Acid Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Food

6.2 Optic Technologies

6.3 Nylon Preparation

6.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

6.5 Others

7 Global 2-Furoic Acid Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

…continued

