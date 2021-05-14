May 2021 Report on Global Argon Gas Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Argon Gas is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Messer Group
The Linde Group
Inc.
Airgas
Iwatani
Praxair
Asia-Pacific
Iceblick Ltd.
Advanced Specialty Gases
Air Products And Chemicals
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.
Major Types Covered
Argon-Helium
Argon-Hydrogen
Argon- Nitrogen
Others
Major Applications Covered
Chemical
Electronics
Power and Energy
Pharmaceutical
Welding & Metal Fabrication
Food and Beverage
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Argon Gas Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Argon Gas Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Argon Gas Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Argon Gas Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Argon-Helium
5.2 Argon-Hydrogen
5.3 Argon- Nitrogen
5.4 Others
6 Global Argon Gas Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Chemical
6.2 Electronics
6.3 Power and Energy
6.4 Pharmaceutical
6.5 Welding & Metal Fabrication
6.6 Food and Beverage
6.7 Others
7 Global Argon Gas Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Messer Group
8.1.1 Messer Group Profile
8.1.2 Messer Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Messer Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Messer Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 The Linde Group
8.2.1 The Linde Group Profile
8.2.2 The Linde Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 The Linde Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
Continued…
