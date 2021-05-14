May 2021 Report on Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4957485-2014-2026-global-styrene-butadiene-styrene-rubber-industry
Major Companies Covered
Asahi-kasei
LCY Chemical
EN Chuan
Dexco Polymers(TSRC)
CNPC
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Versalis (Eni)
Sinopec Group
Dynasol Elastomers
Kraton
Major Types Covered
Styrene 25%~35%
Styrene 35%~45%
Styrene 45%~55%
Major Applications Covered
Tire
Footwear
Polymer Modification
Adhesives
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Styrene 25%~35%
5.2 Styrene 35%~45%
5.3 Styrene 45%~55%
6 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Tire
6.2 Footwear
7 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Asahi-kasei
8.1.1 Asahi-kasei Profile
8.1.2 Asahi-kasei Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Asahi-kasei Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Asahi-kasei Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 LCY Chemical
8.2.1 LCY Chemical Profile
8.2.2 LCY Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 LCY Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 LCY Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 EN Chuan
8.3.1 EN Chuan Profile
Continued…
