2014-2026 Global Spoolable Pipe Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Flexpipe System

DeepFlex

Airborne Oil & Gas

Flexsteel

Pipe Life

NOV Fiberglass

Major Types Covered

Thermoset Spoolable Pipe

Thermoplastic Spoolable Pipe

Major Applications Covered

Onshore

Offshore

Downhole

Mining

Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Spoolable Pipe Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Spoolable Pipe Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Spoolable Pipe Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Spoolable Pipe Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Thermoset Spoolable Pipe

5.2 Thermoplastic Spoolable Pipe

6 Global Spoolable Pipe Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Onshore

6.2 Offshore

6.3 Downhole

6.4 Mining

6.5 Other

7 Global Spoolable Pipe Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Flexpipe System

8.1.1 Flexpipe System Profile

8.1.2 Flexpipe System Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Flexpipe System Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Flexpipe System Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 DeepFlex

8.2.1 DeepFlex Profile

8.2.2 DeepFlex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 DeepFlex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 DeepFlex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Airborne Oil & Gas

8.3.1 Airborne Oil & Gas Profile

8.3.2 Airborne Oil & Gas Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Airborne Oil & Gas Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Airborne Oil & Gas Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Flexsteel

8.4.1 Flexsteel Profile

8.4.2 Flexsteel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Flexsteel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Flexsteel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Pipe Life

8.5.1 Pipe Life Profile

8.5.2 Pipe Life Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Pipe Life Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Pipe Life Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 NOV Fiberglass

8.6.1 NOV Fiberglass Profile

8.6.2 NOV Fiberglass Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 NOV Fiberglass Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 NOV Fiberglass Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Spoolable Pipe Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Spoolable Pipe Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Spoolable Pipe Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Spoolable Pipe Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Spoolable Pipe Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Spoolable Pipe Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Spoolable Pipe Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Spoolable Pipe Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Spoolable Pipe by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Spoolable Pipe Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Spoolable Pipe Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Spoolable Pipe Market PEST Analysis

…continued

