Glycerol Market Size, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global glycerol market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global glycerol market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Glycerol (C 3 H 8 O 3 ) refers to a thick, clear, and odorless polyol that belongs to the alcohol family of organic compounds. It is produced by the hydrolysis of fats and natural oils present in animals and plants. As glycerol is miscible with water, hygroscopic, and biodegradable, it is utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry as a solvent, filler, stabilizer, sweetener and softening agent. Glycerol is also used to manufacture vaccines, serums, suppositories, cardiac medications, cough syrups and drug solvents.

Market Trends:

A significant rise in the consumption of low-fat food products is primarily augmenting the demand for glycerol as a natural additive to color and flavor cookies, candies, shortening and ice cream. Additionally, the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages based on rising socialization trends and changing lifestyles is also propelling the demand for glycerol in alcohol production. Besides this, as glycerol penetrates cell membranes and possesses several cryoprotective properties, it is extensively used as a protective medium for freezing sperm cells, red blood cells, eye corneas and other living tissues. Furthermore, glycerol is gaining popularity in the cosmetics and personal care sector for manufacturing toothpaste, soaps, mouthwash and skin lotions. In the coming years, the expanding applications of glycerol in fabrics, papers, printing inks and paints due to its low volatility are also catalyzing the market growth across the globe.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/glycerol-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Glycerol Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ADM

Aemetis Inc.

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG

Dow Inc.

Emery Oleochemicals

Fine Chemicals & Scientific Co.

Godrej Industries Limited

Kao Corporation.

KLK OLEO

KPL International Limited

P&G Chemicals.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/glycerol-market

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Source:

Biodiesel

Fatty Alcohol

Fatty Acids

Others

Breakup by Type:

Crude

Refined

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Chemicals Intermediates

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800