May 2021 Report on Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (San) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Styrene Acrylonitrile (San) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

LG Chem

Asahi Kasei Chemicals

CNPC

Toray

Kumho Petrochemical

Samsung SDI Chemical

SABIC

IRPC

Chi Mei

JSR

INEOS

Taita Chemical

Grand Pacific Petrochemical

Trinseo

FCFC

SGPC

Major Types Covered

Injection Grade

General Grade

Major Applications Covered

Medical

Electrical

Automotive

Industrial

Packaging

Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (San) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Styrene Acrylonitrile (San) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Styrene Acrylonitrile (San) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (San) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Injection Grade

5.2 General Grade

6 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (San) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Medical

6.2 Electrical

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Industrial

6.5 Packaging

6.6 Other

7 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (San) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 LG Chem

8.1.1 LG Chem Profile

8.1.2 LG Chem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 LG Chem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 LG Chem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Asahi Kasei Chemicals

8.2.1 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Profile

8.2.2 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 CNPC

8.3.1 CNPC Profile

8.3.2 CNPC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 CNPC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 CNPC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Toray

8.4.1 Toray Profile

8.4.2 Toray Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Toray Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Toray Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Kumho Petrochemical

8.5.1 Kumho Petrochemical Profile

8.5.2 Kumho Petrochemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Kumho Petrochemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements

….continued

