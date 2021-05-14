May 2021 Report on Global Steel Cord Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Steel Cord is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

BMZ

Tokyo Rope MFG

Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Hubei Fuxing New Material

Junma Tyre Cord

Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

Hyosung

Tokusen

Shougang Century

Bekaert

Henan Hengxing

Sodetal

Bridgestone

ArcelorMittal

Major Types Covered

Normal Tensile (NT)

High Tensile (HT)

Other

Major Applications Covered

Passenger Car Use

Freight Car Use

Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Steel Cord Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Steel Cord Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Steel Cord Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Steel Cord Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Normal Tensile (NT)

5.2 High Tensile (HT)

5.3 Other

6 Global Steel Cord Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Passenger Car Use

6.2 Freight Car Use

6.3 Other

7 Global Steel Cord Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 BMZ

8.1.1 BMZ Profile

8.1.2 BMZ Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 BMZ Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 BMZ Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Tokyo Rope MFG

….continued

