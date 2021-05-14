May 2021 Report on Global Steel Cord Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Steel Cord is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
BMZ
Tokyo Rope MFG
Shandong SNTON Steel Cord
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Hubei Fuxing New Material
Junma Tyre Cord
Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord
Hyosung
Tokusen
Shougang Century
Bekaert
Henan Hengxing
Sodetal
Bridgestone
ArcelorMittal
Major Types Covered
Normal Tensile (NT)
High Tensile (HT)
Other
Major Applications Covered
Passenger Car Use
Freight Car Use
Other
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Steel Cord Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Steel Cord Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Steel Cord Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Steel Cord Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Normal Tensile (NT)
5.2 High Tensile (HT)
5.3 Other
6 Global Steel Cord Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Passenger Car Use
6.2 Freight Car Use
6.3 Other
7 Global Steel Cord Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 BMZ
8.1.1 BMZ Profile
8.1.2 BMZ Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 BMZ Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 BMZ Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Tokyo Rope MFG
….continued
