Computer Vision Market Size, Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Computer Vision Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global computer vision market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global computer vision market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Computer vision refers to a field of artificial intelligence (AI) that trains computers to analyze and interpret the visual world using digital images from cameras and deep learning models. It can also accurately detect and analyze real-world images to produce symbolical or numerical information. Computer vision algorithms offer specialized adaptation and enhancements, which are widely utilized in navigation procedures, such as human-machine interactions, self-driven vehicles, medical image analysis, and inspection across several industries.

Market Trends:

The global computer vision market is primarily propelled by the growing need for quality inspection. This has resulted in the escalating demand for vision-guided and smart camera-based robotic systems. Furthermore, the automotive industry is increasingly adopting computer vision systems for assembling vehicles. Moreover, the rising use of computer vision technology in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies to detect body movements of the user and adapt the VR environment,is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, several technological advancements in advanced safety systems and the accelerating trend of automation and 3D imaging in industries are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, numerous healthcare institutions are focusing on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with computer vision due to the outbreak of COVID-19) to detect and study the virus, which will continue to drive the global market in the coming years.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/computer-vision-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Computer Vision Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Basler AG

Baumer Optronic

CEVA Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Intel Corporation

Jai A/S

Keyence Corporation

Matterport Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

National Instruments

Sony Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/computer-vision-market

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Product Type:

Smart Camera-based

PC-based

Breakup by Application:

Quality Assurance and Inspection

Positioning and Guidance

Measurement

Identification

Predictive Maintenance

3D Visualization and Interactive 3D Modelling

Breakup by Vertical:

Industrial

Non-Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800