Specialty Medical Chairs Market Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group The global specialty medical chairs market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global specialty medical chairs market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Specialty medical chairs are used for improving flexibility and comfort for the patients and healthcare professionals during surgical procedures. These chairs are utilized for examination, treatment, and rehabilitation purposes and are generally operated manually or backed by batteries. Some of the commonly available specialty medical chairs are pediatric, bariatric and geriatric chairs. These chairs are used for dialysis, mammography, birthing, diagnosis and treatment of disorders. They are equipped with a height-adjusting seating system, swing-away arms and easy-to-clean surfaces and are also highly cost-effective, durable, and require minimal maintenance.

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic medical ailments across the globe is primarily driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and require intensive medical care, is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, due to the continuous spread of COVID-19, there has been a significant rise in the demand for specialty medical chairs in healthcare centers. Additionally, several product innovations, such as the introduction of personalized and automated chairs, are further catalyzing the market growth. Various other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructures and growing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are projected to further drive the global market for specialty chairs in the coming years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ActiveAid

A-dec Inc.

DENTALEZ Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hill Laboratories Company

KaVo Dental GmbH (Danaher Corporation)

Midmark Corporation

PLANMECA OY

Rehab Medical Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Product:

Examination

Treatment

Rehabilitation

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

