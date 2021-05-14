Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Flue Gas Desulfurization Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global flue gas desulfurization market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global flue gas desulfurization market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) stands for the process of eliminating sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) from flue gas. It helps in managing the rising environmental challenges and minimizing plant emissions effectively. FGD is usually accomplished through a dry or wet process. The dry FGD involves the usage of lime as a reagent to react and remove gaseous pollutants. While on the other hand, wet FGD includes the application of an alkaline-based slurry of lime to scrub gases. As a result, FGD finds diverse applications in various industries, including agriculture, construction, mining, water treatment, etc.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for power due to rapid urbanization and the widespread dependence on coal for energy generation is primarily catalyzing the demand for FGD across the globe. Furthermore, FGD finds extensive applications in the agricultural sector as a soil amendment to enhance physical and chemical properties by promoting better aggregation, increasing water infiltration rate, and minimizing soil and soluble phosphorus loss from agricultural fields. Moreover, FGD by-products are increasingly being employed in the manufacturing of wallboard, cement, and Plaster-of-Paris (POP). Consequently, the expanding construction industry, along with the growing number of modern housing projects is further catalyzing the market for FGD. Besides this, several technological advancements in the designing of high-performing and low-cost FGD systems are expected to further drive the global FGD market in the coming years.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Wet FGD Systems

Dry and Semi-Dry FGD Systems

Breakup by End Use:

Power Generation

Cement

Chemical

Iron and Steel

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

