2014-2026 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

LLC, KORRES S.A.

Shiseido

Avon Products, Inc.

Coty Inc.

Clorox

Burt’s Bees

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Weleda AG

L’Oréal SA

Aveeno (J&J)

Arbonne International

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Major Types Covered

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Oral Care

Others

Major Applications Covered

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Skin Care

5.2 Hair Care

5.3 Cosmetics

5.4 Oral Care

5.5 Others

6 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Online Stores

6.2 Offline Stores

7 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 LLC, KORRES S.A.

8.1.1 LLC, KORRES S.A. Profile

8.1.2 LLC, KORRES S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 LLC, KORRES S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 LLC, KORRES S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Shiseido

8.2.1 Shiseido Profile

8.2.2 Shiseido Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Shiseido Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Shiseido Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Avon Products, Inc.

8.3.1 Avon Products, Inc. Profile

8.3.2 Avon Products, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Avon Products, Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Avon Products, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Coty Inc.

8.4.1 Coty Inc. Profile

8.4.2 Coty Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Coty Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Coty Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Clorox

8.5.1 Clorox Profile

8.5.2 Clorox Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Clorox Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Clorox Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Burt’s Bees

8.6.1 Burt’s Bees Profile

8.6.2 Burt’s Bees Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Burt’s Bees Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Burt’s Bees Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

8.7.1 Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc. Profile

8.7.2 Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Weleda AG

8.8.1 Weleda AG Profile

8.8.2 Weleda AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Weleda AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Weleda AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 L’Oréal SA

8.9.1 L’Oréal SA Profile

8.9.2 L’Oréal SA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 L’Oréal SA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 L’Oréal SA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Aveeno (J&J)

8.10.1 Aveeno (J&J) Profile

8.10.2 Aveeno (J&J) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Aveeno (J&J) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Aveeno (J&J) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Arbonne International

8.11.1 Arbonne International Profile

8.11.2 Arbonne International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Arbonne International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Arbonne International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

8.12.1 Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Profile

8.12.2 Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market PEST Analysis

…continued

