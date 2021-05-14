Tactical Data Link Market Insights: Top Vendors, Outlook, Drivers & Forecast To 2028

The global tactical data link market size is expected to reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The report on global Tactical Data Link market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders’ product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.

Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as growing application of tactical data link in the defense sector and presence of numerous key players are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, General Dynamics, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, BAE systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Saab AB, and Thales Group.

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Air-based

Sea-based

Land-based

Weapon-based

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Command & Control

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Electronic Warfare

Radio Communication

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Software

Hardware

Tactical Data Link Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

