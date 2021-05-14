Target Drones Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Sourcing Strategy, Scope, Demand and Forecast to 2027

Target Drones Market Size – USD 4.26 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Growing focus on the development of drones with enhanced camera systems

The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Target Drones market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027.

The Asia Pacific region, led by India, China, and South Korea, is projected to exhibit significant growth in the estimated period owing to the extensive expansion of the defense and law enforcement budgets. Moreover, the escalating incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, terrorist attacks, asymmetric warfare, cross-border tensions, and the increasing preparation for future battles is adding traction to the regional growth. Additionally, the higher economic development and progress of the manufacturing and semiconductor industries in the region are projected to propel market growth in the coming period.

Key companies in the market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus, Skyrocket Toys LLC, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, The Boeing Company, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Microdrones, Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), Aerix Drone, and Prox Dynamics, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Target Drones Market on the basis of payload, end-user, type, and region:

Payload Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Camera & Explosives

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military

Commercial

Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Russia K. Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Israel Rest of MEA



