Sustainable Air Filters Market Global Trend, Demand, Scope, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 -2028

The sustainable air filters market is expected to reach a market size of 28.25 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady projected revenue growth can be attributed to technological advancements in air filters, increasing industrialization and urbanization, and increasingly stringent norms and regulations regarding carbon emissions and air pollution, as well as air quality levels and worker safety at workplace and in industries, which is driving demand for sustainable air filters.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In 2018, Germany-based filtration solution company, Mann+Hummel, acquired Hardy Filtration, which is a Canada-based air filtration company to expand its global footprint and manufacturing capabilities.

In January 2020, Japanese electronics firm, Sharp, expressed its interest to scale up its air purifier business in India to meet rising demand in both consumer as well as B2B spaces.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a high revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing industrialization and urbanization. Companies in countries such as Japan, India, and China are continuously developing more advanced sustainable air filters and related devices to achieve better air quality levels.

Key players in the sustainable air filters market are Donaldson Company, Inc., American Air Filter Company, Inc., Absolent Group, Camfil Group, Cummins Inc., Fruedenberg SE, Nippon Muki Co. LTD., MANN+HUMMEL, Koch Filter, NORDIC AIR FILTRATION, and Purafil Inc.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

HEPA/ULPA Filters

Pleated Filters

Baghouse Filters

Carbon Air Filters

Fiberglass Filters

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Pharmaceutical

The Sustainable Air Filters report highlights set of information related to pricing and the category of customers who are more than willing to pay for certain products and services. The information on opportunities as well as product features, determine which offerings or benefits command sale and identify the communications channels used by the market leaders to create premium positioning strategies as well as attract broadest share.

