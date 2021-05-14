Rice Noodles Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Keyplayer Analysis and Opportunity 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Flue Gas Desulfurization Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global rice noodles market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Rice noodle refers to thin and translucent noodles prepared using rice flour and water. It also utilizes tapioca or corn starch to enhance the transparency and gelatinous texture of the noodle. The noodles are boiled in water or are deep-fried into crispy strands to complement salads. They are further seasoned with spices, herbs and oils to obtain the desired flavor and are commonly available in frozen, fresh and dried variants, in numerous shapes, textures and thicknesses. Rice noodles are a high source of antioxidants, magnesium and selenium that can reduce the risks of developing cancer, cardiovascular diseases and several other chronic ailments.

Market Trends:

The proliferating food and beverages industry across the world is primarily driving the global rice noodles market. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among the consumers and their growing preference for healthy food variants are providing a thrust to the market. Additionally, the key manufacturers are introducing ready-to-eat (RTE) instant rice noodles in a wide range of flavors, which is further strengthening the market growth. Numerous other factors, including inflating disposable income levels of the consumers, increasing adoption of vegan dietary patterns and the growing number of hotels, cafes and quick serving restaurants (QSRs), are projected to further catalyze the global market for rice noodles over the forecasted period.

Global Rice Noodles Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Annie Chun’s Inc. (CJ CheilJedang)

JFC International Inc. (Kikkoman)

Lotus Foods Inc.

McCormick & Company Inc.

Nasoya Foods USA LLC (Pulmuone Foods Co. Ltd.)

Natural Earth Products Inc.

Nona Lim LLC.

Nongshim Co. Ltd.

Roland Foods LLC

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited

Ying Yong Food Products.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Cooking Method:

Instant

Conventional

Breakup by Product:

Vermicelli

Stick

Wide

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

