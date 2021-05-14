Vertical Farming Market Demand, Growth Analysis, Insights, Outlook, Size and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Vertical Farming Market will be worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Important the study on the Vertical Farming market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production.

Shipping container-based vertical farms held the largest market share of 63.5% in 2019 due to the scarcity of the arable lands. Moreover, the ease of transportation and less requirement of land for the installation of the shipping container is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The hydroponics segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period due to the ease of operation and low installation cost.

The lighting segment accounted for the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 as the lighting devices help in the faster growth of the plant. The LED lighting technology is increasingly being used by the horticulture farmers due to the enhanced efficiency and long lifespan of the technologically advanced LEDs.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 due to the growing demand for food owing to the rising global population. The scarcity of arable lands in the densely populated countries is also a driving factor for the region’s growth.

Key participants include Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others.

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building-based

Shipping-container

Growth mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aeroponics Hydroponics Aquaponics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Climate Control Lighting Hydroponic Components Sensors



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

