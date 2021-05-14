Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Competitive Analysis, Segmentation and Opportunity Assessment; 2020 – 2027

The global unmanned ground vehicle market is expected to be valued at USD 3,951.1 million by 2027 from USD 2,343.1 million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 6.7% through the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.
All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.
The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the fastest pace over the forecast period. In terms of sales, China contributed to the largest market share of military unmanned ground vehicles due to increased investment in the military & defence industry.
Key participants include Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Autonomous Solutions, ICOR Technology, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cobham PLC, RE2 Inc., QinetiQ, BAE Systems, and Nexter System, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned ground vehicle market on the basis of operation mode, mobility, system, size, application, and region:
Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Autonomous
Remotely Operated
Tethered
Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Wheeled
Tracked
Legged
Hybrid
System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Payloads
Navigation System
Controller System
Power System
Others
Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Large
Medium
Small
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Commercial
Military
Law Enforcement
Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Surging demand in commercial applications
4.2.2.2. Growing demand in homeland security
4.2.2.3. Growing demand in ISR operations
4.2.2.4. Increased R&D investment
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of unmanned ground vehicle
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market By Operation Mode Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Operation Mode Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Autonomous
5.1.2. Remotely Operated
5.1.3. Tethered
