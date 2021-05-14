May 2021 Report on Global Steel Plate Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Steel Plate is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
NSSC
BAOSTEEL
Outokumpu
AK Steel
Yusco
Aperam
Acerinox
JFE
JISCO
LISCO
Jindal
Tisco
Posco
Major Types Covered
Martensitic Steel Plate
Ferritic Steel Plate
Austenitic Steel Plate
Duplex (Ferritic-Austenitic) Steels Plate
Precipitation-Hardening Steel Plate
Major Applications Covered
Consumer Goods & Medicals
Chemical, Petrochemical & Energy
Automotive & Heavy Transport
ABC & Infrastructure
Industrial & Heavy Industry
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Steel Plate Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Steel Plate Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Steel Plate Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Steel Plate Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Martensitic Steel Plate
5.2 Ferritic Steel Plate
5.3 Austenitic Steel Plate
5.4 Duplex (Ferritic-Austenitic) Steels Plate
5.5 Precipitation-Hardening Steel Plate
6 Global Steel Plate Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Consumer Goods & Medicals
6.2 Chemical, Petrochemical & Energy
6.3 Automotive & Heavy Transport
6.4 ABC & Infrastructure
6.5 Industrial & Heavy Industry
7 Global Steel Plate Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 NSSC
8.1.1 NSSC Profile
8.1.2 NSSC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 NSSC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 NSSC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 BAOSTEEL
8.2.1 BAOSTEEL Profile
8.2.2 BAOSTEEL Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 BAOSTEEL Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 BAOSTEEL Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Outokumpu
8.3.1 Outokumpu Profile
8.3.2 Outokumpu Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Outokumpu Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
….continued
