May 2021 Report on Global Steel Plate Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Steel Plate is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

NSSC

BAOSTEEL

Outokumpu

AK Steel

Yusco

Aperam

Acerinox

JFE

JISCO

LISCO

Jindal

Tisco

Posco

Major Types Covered

Martensitic Steel Plate

Ferritic Steel Plate

Austenitic Steel Plate

Duplex (Ferritic-Austenitic) Steels Plate

Precipitation-Hardening Steel Plate

Major Applications Covered

Consumer Goods & Medicals

Chemical, Petrochemical & Energy

Automotive & Heavy Transport

ABC & Infrastructure

Industrial & Heavy Industry

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Steel Plate Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Steel Plate Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Steel Plate Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Steel Plate Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Martensitic Steel Plate

5.2 Ferritic Steel Plate

5.3 Austenitic Steel Plate

5.4 Duplex (Ferritic-Austenitic) Steels Plate

5.5 Precipitation-Hardening Steel Plate

6 Global Steel Plate Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Consumer Goods & Medicals

6.2 Chemical, Petrochemical & Energy

6.3 Automotive & Heavy Transport

6.4 ABC & Infrastructure

6.5 Industrial & Heavy Industry

7 Global Steel Plate Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 NSSC

8.1.1 NSSC Profile

8.1.2 NSSC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 NSSC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 NSSC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 BAOSTEEL

8.2.1 BAOSTEEL Profile

8.2.2 BAOSTEEL Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 BAOSTEEL Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 BAOSTEEL Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Outokumpu

8.3.1 Outokumpu Profile

8.3.2 Outokumpu Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Outokumpu Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

….continued

