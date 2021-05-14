Smoke Detector Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group The global smoke detector market grew at a CAGR of 9% during the period 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its double-digit growth during the next five years.

A smoke detector stands for a smoke sensing device that is used for the early detection of fire. It comprises two components, a smoke sensor and a smoke alarm that alerts people when the sensor detects the smoke. The smoke detector is cost-effective, easy to install, and prevents the risk of fire accidents. Besides this, smoke detectors are extensively installed in commercial buildings, residential spaces, industrial hubs, and other public places.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, growing infrastructural investments, and increasing consumer awareness are primarily driving the global smoke detector market. Moreover, the prevalent trend of digitalization, along with the rising penetration of IoT-enabled devices, is augmenting the demand for smart smoke detectors across the globe. Additionally, the introduction of several government initiatives for curbing fire accidents, coupled with the growing construction of data centers, IT hubs, and smart buildings, will continue to further propel the global smoke detector over the forecasted period.

Global Smoke Detector Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens AG

Johnson Control

Robert Bosch, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Photoelectric Smoke Detector

Dual Sensor Smoke Detector

Ionization Smoke Detector

Breakup by Power Source:

Hardwired with Battery Backup

Hardwired without Battery Backup

Battery Powered

Breakup by End User:

Oil, Gas & Mining

Residential

Commercial

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

