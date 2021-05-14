Tumor Genomics Market Classification, Opportunities, Types, Applications, Status and Forecast to 2027

The global tumor genomics market is expected to reach a market size of 56.54 Billion in 2027 and register a CAGR of 12.8% throughout the forecast period, according to latest research by Emergen Research.

Key players operating in the market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Next Generation Sequencing Technique (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Immunohistochemistry (ICH)

Others (Mass Spectrometry and Flow Cytometry)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Drug Discovery and Development

Biomarker Discovery

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Academics and Research Organizations

Hospitals and Ambulatory Clinics

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Tumor Genomics market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Tumor Genomics market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Tumor Genomics market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Tumor Genomics market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Tumor Genomics market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Tumor Genomics market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Tumor Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Tumor Genomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Tumor Genomics

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Tumor Genomics

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…