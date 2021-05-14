Women’s Health Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The global women’s health market is expected to reach USD 24.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

Industry experts conducting the study further estimate the potential of the Women’s Health industry. Such information is important for firms looking to launch an innovative service or product on the market. Industry experts have measured the total volume of the given market. Researchers have calculated the industry in terms of sales by the competitors and end-user – customers. Data on the entire size of the Women’s Health market for a particular product or a service for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027 covered in the report makes it valuable. This information reveals the upper limit of the Women’s Health industry for a specific product or service.

Key Highlights From The Report

By product type, devices held a substantial women’s health market share in 2019. The introduction of minimally invasive methods has escalated the demand for several surgical procedures amid the women population. Also, a growing trend among female patients’ towards technologically advanced techniques for treatment is the causative of market growth.

By application, hormonal infertility is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 13.6% in the forecast period. High levels of FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone) in female blood may decrease the chances of conceiving. Also, abnormal estradiol, a kind of estrogen hormone, levels may reduce the possibility of success in vitro fertilization (IVF).

By end-users, research institutes are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Various research institutes such as the Women’s Health Research Institute (WHRI) undertake several research activities to improve the health of women, especially reproductive health. Academic research institutes carry out many R&D activities to develop novel drugs and devices, which would fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

The women’s health market in the North America American region, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growing prevalence of women-related diseases aimed at enhancing the quality of life on promoting wellbeing and safety.

Key participants include Merck & Co., Allergan, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Amgen, Lupin Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Agile Therapeutics, and Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Devices

Drugs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contraceptives

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Hormonal Infertility

Menopause

Endometriosis

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Obstetrics & Gynecology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Women’s Health market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Women’s Health market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Women’s Health market growth worldwide?

