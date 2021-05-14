May 2021 Report on Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Biodegradable Mulch Film is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Armando Alvarez
Novamont
BASF
RKW SE
BioBag International AS
Ab Rani PlastOy
British Polythene Industries PLC
AEP Industries Inc
Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd
Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd
Major Types Covered
Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)
Others
Major Applications Covered
Fruits & Vegetables
Grains & Oilseeds
Flowers & Plants
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Biodegradable Mulch Film Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Biodegradable Mulch Film Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)
5.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)
5.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
5.4 Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)
5.5 Others
6 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Fruits & Vegetables
6.2 Grains & Oilseeds
6.3 Flowers & Plants
6.4 Others
7 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Armando Alvarez
8.1.1 Armando Alvarez Profile
8.1.2 Armando Alvarez Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Armando Alvarez Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Armando Alvarez Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Novamont
8.2.1 Novamont Profile
8.2.2 Novamont Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Novamont Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Novamont Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 BASF
8.3.1 BASF Profile
8.3.2 BASF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 BASF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 BASF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 RKW SE
8.4.1 RKW SE Profile
8.4.2 RKW SE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 RKW SE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 RKW SE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 BioBag International AS
8.5.1 BioBag International AS Profile
8.5.2 BioBag International AS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 BioBag International AS Product/Solution Launches
….continued
