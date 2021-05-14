Categories
May 2021 Report on Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered
General Electric
Thames Water
Lonza Group
BWA Water Additives
Shandong Taihe Water Treatment
American Water Works Company
Nalco-Ecolab
Kemira Oyj
Veolia Environnement
Nippon Rensui
BASF SE
ChemTreat
Suez Environnement
Ashland
Akzo Nobel NV

Major Types Covered
Coagulants and Flocculants
Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors
Biocides and Disinfectants
Defoaming Agents

Major Applications Covered
Food and Beverage Segment
Metal and Mining Segment
Pharmaceutical and Personal Care Segment
Pulp and Paper Segment
Oil and Gas Segment
Others Segment

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia

Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa

Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026

 List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

…continued

