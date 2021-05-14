2014-2026 Global Zinc Dust Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Mepco

Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc

Umicore

Jiashanbaiwei

Jiangsu Kecheng

Jiangsu Shuangsheng

Votorantim Group

HakusuiTech

Hanchang

Shijiazhuang Xinri Zinc

Numinor

Shandong Xingyuan Zinc

Jiangsu Smelting

TOHO ZINC

Pars Zinc Dust

Yunan Luoping

Transpek-Silox Industry

Major Types Covered

Paint Grade

Chemical Grade

Others

Major Applications Covered

Pharmaceutical Industry

Paint Industry

Chemical Industry

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Zinc Dust Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Zinc Dust Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Zinc Dust Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Zinc Dust Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Paint Grade

5.2 Chemical Grade

5.3 Others

6 Global Zinc Dust Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

6.2 Paint Industry

6.3 Chemical Industry

7 Global Zinc Dust Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

…continued

