May 2021 Report on Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) For Wire and Cable Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Versalis
Ultrathene
Braskem
Westlake
Hanwha Chem
DuPont
Exxon Mobil
Lyondell Basell
TPI Polene
FPC
Major Types Covered
Very Low EVA（0 – 7%）
Low EVA（7 – 17%）
Mid EVA（17 – 25%）
Others
Major Applications Covered
6 square mm cable
10 square mm cable
16 square mm cable
25 square mm cable
35 square mm cable
50 square mm cable
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) For Wire and Cable Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) For Wire and Cable Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) For Wire and Cable Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) For Wire and Cable Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Very Low EVA（0 – 7%）
5.2 Low EVA（7 – 17%）
5.3 Mid EVA（17 – 25%）
5.4 Others
6 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) For Wire and Cable Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 6 square mm cable
6.2 10 square mm cable
6.3 16 square mm cable
6.4 25 square mm cable
6.5 35 square mm cable
6.6 50 square mm cable
6.7 Others
…continued
