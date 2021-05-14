May 2021 Report on Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) For Wire and Cable Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Versalis

Ultrathene

Braskem

Westlake

Hanwha Chem

DuPont

Exxon Mobil

Lyondell Basell

TPI Polene

FPC

Major Types Covered

Very Low EVA（0 – 7%）

Low EVA（7 – 17%）

Mid EVA（17 – 25%）

Others

Major Applications Covered

6 square mm cable

10 square mm cable

16 square mm cable

25 square mm cable

35 square mm cable

50 square mm cable

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) For Wire and Cable Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) For Wire and Cable Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) For Wire and Cable Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) For Wire and Cable Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Very Low EVA（0 – 7%）

5.2 Low EVA（7 – 17%）

5.3 Mid EVA（17 – 25%）

5.4 Others

6 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) For Wire and Cable Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 6 square mm cable

6.2 10 square mm cable

6.3 16 square mm cable

6.4 25 square mm cable

6.5 35 square mm cable

6.6 50 square mm cable

6.7 Others

…continued

