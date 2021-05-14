Global CBD Beverages Market: Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook 2028

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, The “Global Global CBD Beverages Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of CBD Type as:

Marijuana-derived

Hemp-derived

Synthetic

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of End User as:

Millennial

Gen Z

Baby Boomers

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of grade as:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of Distribution Channel as:

Storefront Dispensaries

Convenience Store

Online

Others

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Global CBD Beverages Market Regional Overview

CBD beverages market is expected to grow immensely in North America region, with the legalization of CBD infused products in many states. North American states including Colorado, Utah, Iowa, Texas, California, and others have approval to grow and market CBD infused products. Many key manufacturers such as Alkaline88, The Alkaline Water Company and Youngevity International Inc. have been dominating the CBD Infused beverages.

European market has also seen an upsurge in CBD beverage market and is expected to grow tremendously in the region as legalization on CBD products has become mainstream. Asia Pacific is considered as the biggest market for the CBD beverages, many manufacturers are discovering the opportunities to expand their market in this region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa has experienced a steep growth in the legalization and marketing cannabis product and has an ample opportunity for this market to grow in these regions.

Global CBD Beverages Market Key Players

The key participants of CBD Beverages is majorly concentrated in North America regions followed by Europe. Some of the key market participants in the global CBD Beverages market are:

Alkaline88, LLC

Cannara Biotech Inc.

Phivida

New Age Beverages Corporation

Tilray

Aurora Cannabis

Canopy Growth Corporation

Canntrust

CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Other prominent players

