2014-2026 Global Green Packaging Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
ELOPAK AS.
Bemis Company, Inc.
TetraPak International S.A.
Amcor Limited
Uflex limited
Mondi Limited
Sealed Air Corporation
PlastiPak Holdings, Inc.
Ardagh Group Co.
E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company
Major Types Covered
Recycled Content Packaging(Paper,Plastic,Metal,Glass,Others)
Reusable Packaging(Drums,Plastic Containers,Others)
Degradable Packaging
Major Applications Covered
Food and Beverage
Personal Care
Health Care
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Green Packaging Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Green Packaging Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Green Packaging Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Green Packaging Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Recycled Content Packaging(Paper,Plastic,Metal,Glass,Others)
5.2 Reusable Packaging(Drums,Plastic Containers,Others)
5.3 Degradable Packaging
6 Global Green Packaging Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Food and Beverage
6.2 Personal Care
6.3 Health Care
6.4 Others
7 Global Green Packaging Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
…continued
