2014-2026 Global Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Huachang Pharmaceuticals
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Danisco A/S
NEXIRA
Tate & Lyle
Sunopta Inc
INGREDION
Major Types Covered
Insulin
Polydextrose
Pectin
Beta-Glucan
Others
Major Applications Covered
Functional Food
Feed Industries
Pharmaceutical Industries
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Insulin
5.2 Polydextrose
5.3 Pectin
5.4 Beta-Glucan
5.5 Others
6 Global Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Functional Food
6.2 Feed Industries
6.3 Pharmaceutical Industries
7 Global Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Huachang Pharmaceuticals
8.1.1 Huachang Pharmaceuticals Profile
8.1.2 Huachang Pharmaceuticals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Huachang Pharmaceuticals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Huachang Pharmaceuticals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company
8.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile
8.2.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Danisco A/S
8.3.1 Danisco A/S Profile
8.3.2 Danisco A/S Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Danisco A/S Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Danisco A/S Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 NEXIRA
8.4.1 NEXIRA Profile
8.4.2 NEXIRA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 NEXIRA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 NEXIRA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Tate & Lyle
8.5.1 Tate & Lyle Profile
8.5.2 Tate & Lyle Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Tate & Lyle Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Tate & Lyle Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Sunopta Inc
8.6.1 Sunopta Inc Profile
8.6.2 Sunopta Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Sunopta Inc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Sunopta Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 INGREDION
8.7.1 INGREDION Profile
8.7.2 INGREDION Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 INGREDION Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 INGREDION Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market PEST Analysis
…continued
