Water Treatment Chemicals Market Applications, Technology, Types, Recent Trends, Future Growth Analysis, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.
The research report on Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market presents the readers with market overview and definitions, segmentation, applications, raw materials used, product specifications, cost structures, manufacturing processes, and so on. The report analyzes the global market scenario, including the product pricing, production and consumption volume, cost, price, value, volume, capacity, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecasts till 2027.
Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing population and rapid urbanization in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. Besides, the growth of the manufacturing, power, and industrial sectors in the region is also expected to boost the growth of the market.
Key participants include Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, SUEZ S.A., Solenis LLC, Kurita Europe GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Kemira OYJ, Snf Floerger, and Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Biocide & Disinfectant
Coagulants & Flocculants
pH & Adjuster & Softener
Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors Anti-foaming Agents
Others
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oil & Gas
Municipal
Power
Mining & Mineral Processing
Food & Beverage
Chemical Manufacturing
Pulp & Paper
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Boiler
Raw Water Treatment
Cooling
Water Desalination
Effluent Water Treatment
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Competitiveness:
Owing to the huge demand for the Water Treatment Chemicals product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the Water Treatment Chemicals product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Methodology & Sources
1.1. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Definition
1.2. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research Scope
1.3. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Methodology
1.4. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 8. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 9. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
