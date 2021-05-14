May 2021 Report on Global Polypropylene Pipes Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Polypropylene Pipes is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4957480-2014-2026-global-polypropylene-pipes-industry-market-research

Major Companies Covered

IPS

Shree Darshan Pipes

ISCO Industries

Aquatherm

ASAHI ORGANIC CHEMICALS INDUSTRY

Aetna Plastics

Vinidex

Borealis

Asahi/America

SIMONA AG

AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH

Georg Fischer AG

Duro Pipe

RESINTECH BERHAD

Fusion Industries Limited

Borisov plastic product plant

ALSO READ: https://industryresearch372573912.wordpress.com/2021/03/22/plant-based-snacks-market-overview-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2024/

Major Types Covered

Homopolymers PP source

Copolymers PP source

Major Applications Covered

Pressure Pipe

Non-pressure Pipe

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

ALSO READ: https://www.tradove.com/blog/Global-Oil-and-Gas-Cloud-Applications-Industry-By-Type-Technology-Used-Process-Industry-Geography-Trends-and-Forecast-to-2025-COVID19-Impact.html

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

ALSO READ: http://sapanas.over-blog.com/2020/10/biochips-market-analysis-future-plans-and-technological-advancement.html

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Polypropylene Pipes Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Polypropylene Pipes Market

ALSO READ: https://industrialautomationangengineering.over-blog.com/2021/03/high-barrier-packaging-films-market-size-2021-trends-growth-industry-analysis-share-and-forecast-to-2025.html

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Polypropylene Pipes Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Polypropylene Pipes Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Homopolymers PP source

5.2 Copolymers PP source

6 Global Polypropylene Pipes Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Pressure Pipe

6.2 Non-pressure Pipe

ALSO READ: https://penzu.com/p/91c8dbc4

7 Global Polypropylene Pipes Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 IPS

8.1.1 IPS Profile

8.1.2 IPS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 IPS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 IPS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Shree Darshan Pipes

8.2.1 Shree Darshan Pipes Profile

8.2.2 Shree Darshan Pipes Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Shree Darshan Pipes Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Shree Darshan Pipes Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 ISCO Industries

8.3.1 ISCO Industries Profile

8.3.2 ISCO Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 ISCO Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 ISCO Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Aquatherm

8.4.1 Aquatherm Profile

8.4.2 Aquatherm Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Aquatherm Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Aquatherm Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 ASAHI ORGANIC CHEMICALS INDUSTRY

8.5.1 ASAHI ORGANIC CHEMICALS INDUSTRY Profile

Continued…

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105