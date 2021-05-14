May 2021 Report on Global Polypropylene Pipes Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Polypropylene Pipes is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
IPS
Shree Darshan Pipes
ISCO Industries
Aquatherm
ASAHI ORGANIC CHEMICALS INDUSTRY
Aetna Plastics
Vinidex
Borealis
Asahi/America
SIMONA AG
AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH
Georg Fischer AG
Duro Pipe
RESINTECH BERHAD
Fusion Industries Limited
Borisov plastic product plant
Major Types Covered
Homopolymers PP source
Copolymers PP source
Major Applications Covered
Pressure Pipe
Non-pressure Pipe
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Polypropylene Pipes Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Polypropylene Pipes Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Polypropylene Pipes Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Polypropylene Pipes Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Homopolymers PP source
5.2 Copolymers PP source
6 Global Polypropylene Pipes Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Pressure Pipe
6.2 Non-pressure Pipe
7 Global Polypropylene Pipes Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 IPS
8.1.1 IPS Profile
8.1.2 IPS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 IPS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 IPS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Shree Darshan Pipes
8.2.1 Shree Darshan Pipes Profile
8.2.2 Shree Darshan Pipes Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Shree Darshan Pipes Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Shree Darshan Pipes Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 ISCO Industries
8.3.1 ISCO Industries Profile
8.3.2 ISCO Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 ISCO Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 ISCO Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Aquatherm
8.4.1 Aquatherm Profile
8.4.2 Aquatherm Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Aquatherm Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Aquatherm Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 ASAHI ORGANIC CHEMICALS INDUSTRY
8.5.1 ASAHI ORGANIC CHEMICALS INDUSTRY Profile
Continued…
