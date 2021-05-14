May 2021 Report on Global Smart Contact Lenses Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Smart Contact Lenses is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Analog Devices

Sensimed AG

Linear Technologies

TOWA

Panasonic

Banner Engineering

PEGL

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductor

Samsung

Nanomix

InvenSense

Sony

Google

Texas Instruments

Knowles

Hitachi

Atmel

Murata Manufacturing

Rockwell Automation

Major Types Covered

Soft Lens

Rigid Gas Permeable Lens

Hybrid Lens

Major Applications Covered

Medical Field

Military Field

Social Entertainment

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Smart Contact Lenses Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Smart Contact Lenses Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Smart Contact Lenses Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Smart Contact Lenses Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Soft Lens

5.2 Rigid Gas Permeable Lens

5.3 Hybrid Lens

6 Global Smart Contact Lenses Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Medical Field

6.2 Military Field

6.3 Social Entertainment

6.4 Others

7 Global Smart Contact Lenses Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Analog Devices

8.1.1 Analog Devices Profile

8.1.2 Analog Devices Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Analog Devices Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Analog Devices Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Sensimed AG

8.2.1 Sensimed AG Profile

8.2.2 Sensimed AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Sensimed AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Sensimed AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Linear Technologies

8.3.1 Linear Technologies Profile

8.3.2 Linear Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Linear Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Linear Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 TOWA

8.4.1 TOWA Profile

8.4.2 TOWA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 TOWA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 TOWA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Panasonic

8.5.1 Panasonic Profile

8.5.2 Panasonic Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Panasonic Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Panasonic Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Banner Engineering

8.6.1 Banner Engineering Profile

8.6.2 Banner Engineering Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Banner Engineering Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Banner Engineering Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 PEGL

8.7.1 PEGL Profile

Continued…

